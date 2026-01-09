Hyundai Motor Group's Joint Venture to Commercialize Self-Driving Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Group's joint venture with Aptiv, Motional, will commercialize self-driving robotaxi service in the United States this year.At a recent press event in Las Vegas, Motional announced plans to commercialize by the year's end, the Level 4 self-driving service that meets the standard defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers(SAE) International.Level 4 service refers to a stage where the self-driving system is able to control operation on most roads without human intervention.Motional CEO Laura Major said the company was in the process of bolstering its capacity to advance self-driving technology and to expand its service operation.Motional is expected to verify service safety and customer experience during a trial operation in the early part of the year.Kim Heung-soo, executive vice president and head of Global Strategy Office at Hyundai Motor Group, said the automaker is reviewing ways to introduce the service in South Korea and in other regions based on the company's accumulated technology and competitiveness.