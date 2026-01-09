'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins Two Trophies at 2026 Golden Globes

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor:“KPop Demon Hunters,” the massively successful Netflix animated film directed by Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang, won big at the 2026 Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday. The film nabbed trophies for best animated motion picture and best original song for its hit track “Golden.”Rosyn Park has this report.Report: “KPop Demon Hunters” emerged as a major winner at the 83rd Golden Globes, taking home the award for Best Animated Feature, beating out competitors like "Zootopia 2" and "Arco."[Sound bite: Kpop Demon Hunters Co-Director and Co-Writer, Maggie Kang]"Thank you to the Golden Globes, and for everyone who believed that a movie so deeply rooted in Korean culture could resonate with a global audience."During her acceptance speech, Maggie Kang, who co-directed the film with Chris Appelhans, said through the film, they wanted to depict female characters as we know them, “which is really strong and bold, really silly and weird, and really hungry for food, and sometimes a little thirsty,” garnering a big round of applause.[Sound bite: 83rd Golden Globe Awards]“KPop Demon Hunters also received the award for Best Original Song for “Golden.”Singer Ejae, one of the songwriters and lyricists behind the global smash hit, thanked the Golden Globes for the honor and tearfully shared that when she was a little girl, she worked tirelessly for ten years to fulfill her dream of becoming a K-pop idol.[Sound bite: Ejae's acceptance speech for 'Golden']"It's a dream come true to be part of a song that is helping other girls, other boys, and everyone from all ages to get through their hardship and to accept themselves. So thank you Golden Globes for accepting my voice and our voice."The Golden Globe Awards, presented for excellence in both international film and television, is one of Hollywood’s major annual awards ceremonies held since 1944.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.