15-Year Prison Sentence Sought for Ex-Interior Minister in Insurrection Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min for his alleged role in the 2024 martial law incident.The special counsel team investigating the martial law case submitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.Describing the martial law incident as a coup that mobilized the military and police as well as the state’s armed forces, the special counsel team said Lee played a crucial role in planning former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s coup.The team added that out of loyalty to Yoon and ambition for power, Lee failed in the duty he had as the interior minister to protect the people’s safety.Lee was indicted in August on an insurrection charge for allegedly aiding and abetting Yoon in illegally imposing martial law.The former minister is also accused of ordering fire authorities to cut electricity and water supplies to local media outlets critical of the Yoon administration when the country was under martial law, allegedly on instructions from the former president.