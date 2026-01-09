Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

15-Year Prison Sentence Sought for Ex-Interior Minister in Insurrection Case

Written: 2026-01-12 17:33:45Updated: 2026-01-12 17:34:26

15-Year Prison Sentence Sought for Ex-Interior Minister in Insurrection Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison sentence for former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min for his alleged role in the 2024 martial law incident. 

The special counsel team investigating the martial law case submitted the request to the Seoul Central District Court on Monday.

Describing the martial law incident as a coup that mobilized the military and police as well as the state’s armed forces, the special counsel team said Lee played a crucial role in planning former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s coup.

The team added that out of loyalty to Yoon and ambition for power, Lee failed in the duty he had as the interior minister to protect the people’s safety.

Lee was indicted in August on an insurrection charge for allegedly aiding and abetting Yoon in illegally imposing martial law.

The former minister is also accused of ordering fire authorities to cut electricity and water supplies to local media outlets critical of the Yoon administration when the country was under martial law, allegedly on instructions from the former president.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >