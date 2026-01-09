Menu Content

Legislation and Judiciary Committee Greenlights New Special Counsel Bill

Written: 2026-01-12 18:31:32Updated: 2026-01-12 18:56:05

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has approved a bill to establish a special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The committee endorsed the bill Monday during a full session, led by lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party. 

Lawmakers from the main opposition People Power Party, meanwhile, left the conference room in protest and did not take part in the vote. 

The bill is set to be presented at a plenary session scheduled for Thursday. 

It mandates the appointment of a new special counsel to further investigate the 14 allegations.

The three teams could not resolve the questions while looking into Yoon’s 2024 martial law move, allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the handling of a Marine’s death during a 2023 search operation.

The envisioned team would have up to 90 days to investigate, with the possibility of one 30-day extension requiring no approval and another requiring presidential approval.
