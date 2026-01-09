Menu Content

Domestic

Gov’t Issues Legislative Notices for Bills to Replace Prosecution with 2 New Agencies

Written: 2026-01-12 18:40:40Updated: 2026-01-12 18:54:24

Gov’t Issues Legislative Notices for Bills to Replace Prosecution with 2 New Agencies

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has issued legislative notices for two bills it hopes the National Assembly will pass in February, authorizing the creation of two new agencies before the existing prosecution service is eliminated in October under a government reorganization plan.

The bills, put forth Monday by a task force on prosecutorial reform, would put nine major crime categories in the hands of a new agency for the investigation of serious crimes.

Those cases would center on corruption, economic crimes, public officials, elections, the defense industry, major disasters, narcotics, insurrection and supporting foreign aggression, and cybercrime.

The agency, under the supervision of the interior minister, would focus on white-collar crimes directly linked to the national interest that could have a serious impact on the daily lives of citizens.

A second agency, to be overseen by the justice ministry, would be responsible for filing and maintaining indictments, while its prosecutors would be barred from taking part in criminal investigations.

Prosecutors convicted of engaging in political activities could face up to five years in prison and have their licenses suspended.

Meanwhile, the scope of prosecutors’ authority over supplementary investigations was not defined in the bill and is expected to require further discussion, as it is a bone of contention.
