Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

President Meets with Religious Leaders, Denounces Fringe Groups such as Shincheonji

Written: 2026-01-12 19:08:11Updated: 2026-01-12 19:33:42

President Meets with Religious Leaders, Denounces Fringe Groups such as Shincheonji

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has met with religious leaders and concurred that fringe religious groups such as the Unification Church and the Shincheonji Church of Jesus are causing serious social harm. 

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung quoted Lee as saying on Monday during a luncheon with representatives of various religious communities that such sects have had an evil influence on society that has gone unaddressed for too long. 

Kang said the religious leaders stressed the need for the government to deal sternly with behaviors that cause significant harm, beyond interference in politics. 

She said they told Lee they believe the people would support the idea of disbanding religious groups that hurt people and the nation, and they asked him to consider ways to redirect the seized assets to help the victims. 

Also during the luncheon, Lee urged the religious leaders to demonstrate the direction that society should take on economic issues and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >