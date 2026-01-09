Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

FTC Chief: Business Suspension under Consideration for Coupang

Written: 2026-01-12 19:42:07Updated: 2026-01-12 19:57:41

FTC Chief: Business Suspension under Consideration for Coupang

Photo : YONHAP News

Fair Trade Commission(FTC) Chairman Ju Biung-ghi says the agency may force Coupang to suspend its business operations in the wake of a massive data breach at the e-commerce giant.

Ju disclosed the information Monday on a YouTube channel run by journalist and liberal commentator Kim Ou-joon, saying the science ministry and the Personal Information Protection Commission are jointly investigating the data breach. 

Ju said the FTC will issue corrective orders for Coupang after estimating the damages that customers are set to face from the data leak and deciding what compensation measures to devise.
 
He said the commission could impose a suspension of business if Coupang fails to follow the corrective orders or decides the compensation isn’t enough. 

Ju said that other than the data breach, the FTC is looking into Coupang’s practice of selling goods at cheap prices and passing on the losses to suppliers, calling it an extremely unfair business practice.

Ju said passing on losses when a company falls short of its profit targets constitutes a “predatory business practice.”
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >