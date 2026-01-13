Menu Content

Seoul City Bus Union Launches Strike after Wage Talks Collapse

2026-01-13

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized intracity bus workers in Seoul have launched a full‑scale strike after overnight wage negotiations with management collapsed.

The Seoul Bus Workers’ Union and the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association declared the breakdown of talks at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after more than ten hours of negotiations. With no agreement reached, the union proceeded with its planned strike starting at 4 a.m.

The union has been seeking a three‑percent wage increase and an extension of the retirement age, while management has reportedly rejected the demands, citing excessive financial burdens.

Bus service in Seoul was suspended on 394 routes involving roughly seven‑thousand‑400 vehicles from the first runs of the day.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government activated emergency transportation measures, adding 172 subway trips by expanding peak commuting hours and extending last train services until 2 a.m. 

The city also plans to operate free shuttle buses across all 25 districts.
