DP Ethics Committee Decides to Expel Ex-Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee

Photo : YONHAP News

The Democratic Party’s(DP) ethics committee has voted to expel former floor leader Kim Byung‑kee over a series of corruption allegations.Han Dong‑soo, chair of the committee, said Monday that the panel reached the decision after comprehensively considering factors such as the severity of the allegations and whether they fell within the party’s disciplinary statute of limitations.The committee reviewed 13 allegations against Kim, including claims that he accepted money in exchange for local election nominations, mistreated aides, received luxury hotel vouchers and that his spouse misused official expense funds for personal purposes.Kim attended the hearing in person and spent nearly five hours presenting his defense. He reportedly denied most of the allegations and argued that many were invalid because they exceeded the party’s three‑year statute of limitations for disciplinary action.However, the committee concluded that expulsion was warranted based on allegations still within the statute of limitations, including his alleged receipt of hotel accommodation vouchers from Korean Air and participation in a high‑priced private dinner with the head of Coupang.The DP plans to finalize the expulsion after reporting the decision to its leadership and securing approval from more than half of its lawmakers. Kim has said he will immediately seek a retrial, a move that could delay the process.