Elementary School Freshmen to Fall below 300,000 For First Time This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of children entering elementary school this year is expected to drop below 300‑thousand for the first time, highlighting the impact of South Korea’s prolonged low birth rate.According to the Ministry of Education on Tuesday, nationwide first‑grade enrollment is projected to reach 298‑thousand‑178 this year, based on student population estimates for 2026–2031.The ministry had previously forecast that the figure would fall below the 300‑thousand mark in 2027 but moved the timeline forward by a year after reassessing population registration data and enrollment trends.The sharp drop underscores a steep contraction in the school‑age population, with first‑grade enrollment plunging from more than 700‑thousand in 1999 to just over 324‑thousand last year.The ministry projects the number will continue to decline, reaching around 220‑thousand by 2031, roughly 32 percent lower than last year’s level.Meanwhile, the total number of students across elementary, middle and high schools is expected to fall below five million this year.