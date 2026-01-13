President Lee Arrives in Japan for Summit with Takaichi

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Japan on Tuesday morning for a two‑day visit that includes summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung landed at Kansai International Airport at around 11 a.m.Lee is scheduled to travel to Nara Prefecture for a series of meetings with Takaichi, including a one‑on‑one summit, expanded talks and a joint press conference.With tensions rising between China and Japan, attention is focused on how the two leaders will address related regional issues. Observers are also watching whether the summit will produce progress on long‑standing historical disputes.South Korea’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans‑Pacific Partnership is also expected to be on the agenda.On Wednesday, Lee will attend a diplomatic event with Takaichi at the historic Horyu‑ji temple and meet with members of the Korean community before returning home.