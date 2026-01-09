Finance Minister Holds Talks with UK, Japanese Counterparts to Discuss Supply Chain Stability

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Koo Yun‑cheol held talks with his British and Japanese counterparts in Washington, D.C., focusing on ways to strengthen global supply chain stability.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Tuesday, Koo met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on Sunday on the sidelines of a finance ministers’ meeting on critical minerals.The two sides agreed that international coordination is essential for stabilizing global supply chains and committed to expanding cooperation in the recycling of critical minerals.They also welcomed the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade the South Korea–UK free trade agreement and discussed broader economic cooperation.Koo also held bilateral talks with Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, during which the two exchanged views on global economic trends and cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral settings.During the meeting, Koo asked for strong interest from Japanese investors in South Korea’s planned inclusion in the FTSE World Government Bond Index in April, and Katayama pledged active cooperation.