Final Hearing for Yoon's Insurrection Trial Resumes

Photo : YONHAP News

The final hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial resumed on Tuesday.The Seoul Central District Court convened the hearing at around 9:30 a.m. for Yoon and seven former senior military and police officials, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong‑hyun and former National Police Agency Commissioner Cho Ji‑ho.The proceedings are set to move through a review of evidence by Yoon’s defense team, the special counsel’s final statement and sentencing request, closing arguments from defense lawyers, and final statements from all eight defendants.The court had initially planned to conclude the hearing last Friday but scheduled an additional session after Kim’s defense spent nearly eight hours examining evidence.Yoon’s legal team has also indicated it will spend six to eight hours on its final arguments on Tuesday, including the review of evidence.With Yoon’s final statement still to come, the hearing is expected to continue late into the day.