Trade Minister Seeks to Ease US Concerns over S. Korea's Online Platform Regulations

Chief trade negotiator Yeo Han‑koo has sought to address U.S. concerns over South Korea’s regulatory push targeting online platforms, holding a series of meetings with a U.S. lawmaker and industry groups in Washington.Yeo, who arrived in the United States on Sunday, met Rep. Darrell Issa on Monday in Washington, D.C., to explain the intent behind South Korea’s proposed legislation.Issa has recently criticized Seoul’s efforts in an opinion piece, arguing that the measures amount to anti‑American digital regulations that discriminate against U.S. companies.On the same day, Yeo also met with a U.S.-based law firm advising the South Korean government and attended a roundtable with representatives of major American business and trade groups, including the Coalition of Services Industries, the Computer and Communications Industry Association and the National Foreign Trade Council.The outreach comes amid growing concern within the U.S. administration and Congress over South Korea’s recent revision to the Information and Communications Network Act and the proposed Online Platform Act.Yeo is expected to continue his efforts on Tuesday, seeking meetings with U.S. senators and representatives who oppose Seoul’s regulatory initiatives, while also coordinating a possible meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.