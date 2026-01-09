Prime Minister Calls for Action against Cults

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok has called for the eradication of cults and described them as a “social evil.”Speaking at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Kim said corrupt ties between the political and religious sectors have driven abuses of power in state affairs, adding that cults have undermined the nation’s standing by engaging in illicit activities abroad.He warned that leaving the issue unaddressed would result in grave national harm and called for thorough joint investigations of fringe sects such as the Unification Church and the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, urging all government ministries to seek measures to counter the damage they cause.Late last month, President Lee Jae Myung ordered prosecutors and police to proceed with investigations ahead of the launch of a special counsel probe into alleged collusion between politicians and fringe religious groups, leading to the formation of a joint investigation task force last Tuesday.At a luncheon meeting with the leaders of seven major religious institutions on Monday, President Lee also said the harm inflicted by cults had been neglected for far too long and had become a serious problem.The religious leaders echoed the president’s concerns about the Unification Church and Shincheonji and called for their dissolution.