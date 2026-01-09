Menu Content

Lee Instructs Gov’t to Invite Opinions on Prosecution Reform after Ruling Party Deliberates

Written: 2026-01-13 14:26:19Updated: 2026-01-13 14:43:44

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has instructed the government to invite opinions on prosecution reform and the scope of prosecutors’ authority over supplementary investigations after the ruling party deliberates on the matter.

The top office conveyed the president’s instructions Tuesday in a notice to the press, reflecting an apparent mismatch between the administration and the ruling party over the restructuring.

On Monday, a task force under the Prime Minister’s Secretariat put forth a set of bills intended to create two new agencies before the existing prosecution service is eliminated in October under a government reorganization plan.

The bones of contention include the proposed composition of a new agency for the investigation of serious crimes, which would consist of prosecutors certified to practice law as well as professional investigators chosen by the police, with critics concerned that a “new cartel” of prosecutors might emerge.

There are also differences over how much authority prosecutors should have regarding supplementary investigations, a matter that was not spelled out in the relevant bill, which sets out parameters for a second agency responsible for filing and maintaining indictments.
