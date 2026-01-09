Unification Ministry Sees Room for Communication with North Korea amid Drone Row

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry says it believes there is room for communication with North Korea after the regime leader’s influential sister urged South Korea this week to investigate recent drone intrusions into the North’s airspace.A ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that after evaluating statements made by Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and published by the North’s state media on Sunday, it appears Pyongyang is watching and waiting for Seoul’s response.The official gave the opinion that there will be room to ease tensions and open up communication between the two Koreas, depending on how the government acts.The ministry’s stance on the matter is reportedly based on a comparison with a strong statement issued by Kim in October 2024, when she warned South Korea of a “terrible calamity” for allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang.In contrast, this time around, Kim’s words were focused on attaining a detailed explanation from Seoul about the suspected drone activity.The ministry stressed that if there is even a one percent possibility, it will make efforts to resume inter-Korean relations.It added that President Lee Jae Myung continues to consult with related ministries to follow through on a pledge he made last year to prevent accidental clashes with the North and build military trust to restore the September 19 military agreement and create peace on the Korean Peninsula.