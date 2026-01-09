Ruling Party Floor Leader Promises to Ensure Passage of Martial Law Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Han Byung-do says he will make every effort to ensure the passage this week of a bill to open an additional comprehensive special counsel investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law attempt.Presiding over a party leadership meeting Tuesday, Han said he intends to see the bill passed during a plenary session Thursday, after the Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved it Monday.The floor leader said he expects the new special probe to more thoroughly investigate the alleged insurrection, from the planning and execution phases to the attempted cover-up.Han said he will also work to ensure a parliamentary investigation into the massive data breach at the e-commerce giant Coupang, in line with a request set to be reported during Thursday’s plenary session.Addressing alleged differences of opinion between the administration and the ruling party over bills to establish two agencies to replace the prosecution, Han said no such differences exist but that such a huge change to the country’s institutions is bound to spark fierce debate.