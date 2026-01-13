Lee: S. Korea-Japan Summit Holds Special Meaning as Countries Look Forward to Next 60 Years of Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi holds special meaning as the two sides look forward to the next 60 years of bilateral relations, having celebrated the 60th anniversary of the normalization of ties last year despite a painful past.At the start of the summit in Takaichi’s home prefecture of Nara on Tuesday, Lee said the two countries have achieved remarkable growth and development since World War II and there is no denying they have supported each other in that process.The president said bilateral cooperative relations are more important than ever as both Seoul and Tokyo seek a better future in the midst of a complex and chaotic global order.Despite the complex and difficult situation, Lee expressed confidence that they can create a better tomorrow by building on what is good and minimizing all that can be considered bad.The president said he hopes to join hands with the Japanese leader and hopes the people of both countries will work together to move toward that new future.