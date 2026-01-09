PPP, Reform Party Join Forces against Ruling Camp to Pursue Special Probes

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok and minor Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok have joined forces in calling for two special counsel probes and one factfinding case to look at allegations surrounding the ruling camp.During a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Jang announced the decision and thanked Lee for proposing that they work together.Both parties plan to push for special counsel probes into the political gift scandal involving the Unification Church and allegations of bribery in the ruling party’s election nomination process.They also intend to seek a factfinding process to scrutinize the prosecution’s decision to forgo an appeal in the Daejang-dong corruption case.Jang said though all the evidence points to those in power, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is looking the other way when it comes to the ruling side while continuing its attacks on the previous administration by launching special investigations.Lee said he had proposed that the two leaders meet to coordinate their efforts in standing up against corrupt authorities whose crimes have polluted politics and the judicial system.The two leaders also urged Cho Kuk, head of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, which is aligned with the ruling party, to participate in the discussions.