US Politician Warns S. Korea against ‘Unfair’ Treatment of Coupang, American Tech Firms

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Republican Rep. Darrell Issa says he has warned the South Korean government against unfairly targeting American tech companies, including Coupang, which has been under fire for a massive data breach recently.Issa met with visiting South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo in Washington on Monday and said they had a good discussion, according to a post he published on X.“I made clear that the unjustified targeting of American technology companies and unfair treatment of Coupang by the Lee [Jae Myung] administration are not acceptable, especially from a friend of 70 years,” Issa wrote.He called South “a vital ally,” but said he’d work with his colleagues and the Donald Trump administration “to ensure that U.S. companies are not mistreated, that American exporters have access to foreign markets, and that countries like Korea keep the commitments they have made in recent trade and investment agreements.”Issa added that there are consequences for state-sponsored hostile actions toward American companies and American citizens.In December, Issa criticized South Korea in a column for pursuing digital regulations that discriminate against U.S. companies and expressed strong opposition to its move to regulate online platforms.Although Minister Yeo sought to address U.S. concerns and clear up any misunderstandings about the purpose of the online platform regulations during his trip, Issa and other like-minded lawmakers remain critical of the government in Seoul.Scott Fitzgerald, another Republican congressman, also said in a post on X that he’s “appalled at the recent actions by the Korean government to call for criminal charges against American executives of @Coupang based on a politically motivated witch hunt.”The U.S. has been highly sensitive to South Korea’s digital regulatory trends, with the State Department voicing strong concerns last month that the revised Information and Communications Network Act could also infringe on freedom of expression and negatively affect American online platform companies.