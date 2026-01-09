Stocks Close at Another Record High, Nearing 4,700

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul shares closed nearly one-point-five percent higher Tuesday, setting another record and moving closer to the four-thousand-700 point mark as gains in defense and auto shares offset declines in semiconductor stocks.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) climbed 67‑point‑85 points, or one‑point‑47 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑692‑point‑64.The main bourse opened higher and reached an all‑time intraday high of four‑thousand‑714‑point‑15 at 3:20 p.m.Trading was heavy, with 423‑point‑three million shares worth 25 trillion won, about 17 billion U.S. dollars, changing hands.Advancers narrowly outnumbered decliners 447 to 430.Despite a slowdown in semiconductor shares, strong performances in defense, shipbuilding and auto stocks lifted the KOSPI to another record.Hyundai Motor led the gains as investor sentiment was boosted by Atlas, the humanoid robot developed by its U.S. subsidiary Boston Dynamics and showcased at CES 2026 last week.Hyundai Motor shares surged ten‑point‑63 percent to a record 406‑thousand won, while Hyundai Mobis skyrocketed 14‑point‑47 percent to 451‑thousand won.Defense stocks also advanced amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.Hanwha Aerospace jumped five‑point‑78 percent, and LIG Nex1 added one‑point‑79 percent.Shipbuilders posted strong gains as well, with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean up six‑point‑79 percent and two‑point‑88 percent, respectively.Among other major movers, battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed three‑point‑96 percent, and internet giant Naver gained three‑point‑52 percent.Chipmakers, however, finished lower.Samsung Electronics slipped zero‑point‑86 percent to 137‑thousand‑600 won, while SK hynix fell one‑point‑47 percent to 738‑thousand won.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ lost zero‑point‑83 points, or zero‑point‑09 percent, to close at 948‑point‑98.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by five‑point‑three won, trading at one‑thousand‑473‑point‑seven won per dollar as of 3:30 p.m., its weakest level since December 23, when it traded at one‑thousand‑483‑point‑six won per dollar.