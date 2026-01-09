Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Court Reviewing Warrants to Detain MBK Executives over Homeplus Fraud Scandal

Written: 2026-01-13 17:56:45Updated: 2026-01-13 19:24:32

Court Reviewing Warrants to Detain MBK Executives over Homeplus Fraud Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities may soon detain the chairman of private equity firm MBK Partners and three other senior executives over suspicious sales of short-term bonds of troubled retailer Homeplus.

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing on Tuesday to review warrants for MBK Partners Chairman Kim Byung-ju, Homeplus CEO and MBK Vice Chairman Kim Kwang-il, MBK Vice President Kim Jeong-hwan and Homeplus CFO Lee Sung-jin.

A decision could come out as early as this evening. 

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office filed warrants for the four executives on Wednesday of last week accusing them of fraud, including breaches of the Capital Markets Act and the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. 

Prosecutors believe they issued large-scale asset-backed short-term bonds in February last year, even though they were aware that Homeplus’ credit rating would be downgraded.

That same month, management filed for court receivership for Homeplus, which resulted in losses for investors.
 
During their investigation, prosecutors said they also found circumstantial evidence that the MBK executives had been directly briefed on Homeplus’ management deficit since the end of 2023.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >