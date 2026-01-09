Domestic Construction to Begin in August 2027 for Presidential Office in Sejong

The National Agency for Administrative City Construction says it will break ground for the presidential office in Sejong City in August of next year and complete construction in two years.



The agency unveiled the plan Tuesday during a briefing by agencies under the transport ministry.



With the plan, the agency has moved up the completion date by nine months.



A competition to pick out the envisioned presidential office’s architectural design is set to conclude at the end of April.



The agency aims to shorten the construction period as much as possible by swiftly conducting consultations with related agencies and integrating basic and execution designs.



The construction of the National Assembly in Sejong, which is being pursued by the National Assembly Secretariat, is set to begin in 2029 and be completed around 2033.