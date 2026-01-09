Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Foreign Ministry Holds Meeting to Review Iran Situation

Written: 2026-01-13 19:26:43Updated: 2026-01-13 19:35:15

Foreign Ministry Holds Meeting to Review Iran Situation

Photo : YONHAP News / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministry has held a meeting to review safety measures for South Koreans in Iran, where anti-government protests are escalating.

The ministry said Second Vice Foreign Minister Kim Jin-a, who chaired the meeting on Tuesday, has instructed the South Korean embassy in Tehran to exert best efforts to secure the safety of South Koreans there, given the high level of uncertainty in the country. 

In particular, Kim ordered the embassy to consider the possibility of evacuating South Koreans from Iran and thoroughly make related preparations. 

South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Jun-pyo said the embassy is checking the safety of all South Korean residents of Iran daily via phone and urging them to refrain from going out at night, when most of the protests are going on. 

According to the foreign ministry, no reports of South Korean casualties have been reported so far. 

Some 70 South Koreans live in Iran, in addition to embassy personnel and their families.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >