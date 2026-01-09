Unification Ministry: N. Korea Replaced 3 of 4 Key Officials in Charge of Kim Jong-un’s Personal Security

Photo : YONHAP News / Korean Central News Agency

Three of four key officials responsible for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s personal security have been replaced in recent years.According to the unification ministry on Tuesday, Han Sun-chol, former director of the ruling Worker’s Party’s Central Committee Guard Office, which is in charge of protecting Kim and his family, was replaced by Song Jun-sol.The top post at the State Affairs Commission Guard Department, which protects the regime leader during public events, was transferred from Kim Chol-gyu to Ro Kyong-chol.Ra Chol-jin took over from Kwak Chang-sik as leader of the Guard Command of the Korean People’s Army, which is in charge of security at Kim’s official residence.But Kim Yong-ho, the chief of the Guard Department, which functions as the North’s secret service agency, has retained his post.Though the ministry did not disclose the exact timing or the reason for the turnover, it said the changes were detected during a military parade held in October to celebrate the ruling party’s 80th anniversary.In October 2024, the National Intelligence Service told the National Assembly that Pyongyang is believed to have enhanced security for the regime leader in consideration of threats to assassinate him.