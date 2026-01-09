Verdict in Yoon’s Insurrection Trial Set for February 19

Photo : Yonhap / Seoul Central District Court

The verdict in the insurrection trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol will be delivered next month.The Seoul Central District Court said Wednesday during the final hearing that it will issue its ruling on Yoon and seven other defendants at 3 p.m. on February 19.The final hearing, which began at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, stretched late into the night as Yoon’s defense team spent more than nine hours reviewing evidence.The session ended at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday after Yoon delivered a 90‑minute closing statement.Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for Yoon, accusing him of leading an insurrection linked to the declaration of martial law in December 2024 and saying he has shown no remorse.The special counsel team also requested life imprisonment for former Defense Minister Kim Yong‑hyun and a 20‑year sentence for former National Police Agency chief Cho Ji‑ho, both charged with playing key roles in the martial law plan.