Pres. Office Says Court Will Rule by Law, Public Expectations after Death Penalty Sought for Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Tuesday it expects the judiciary to deliver a ruling in line with the law, principles and public expectations after a special counsel sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on insurrection charges.The top office issued the statement to the media late Tuesday, shortly after the special counsel requested the maximum sentence during the final hearing of Yoon’s trial.During closing arguments at the Seoul Central District Court, special counsel Cho Eun‑suk’s team called the case a grave constitutional violation unprecedented in the nation’s history, citing the intrusion into the National Assembly and the National Election Commission and alleged attempts to cut power and water supplies to media outlets.The special counsel asked the court to sentence Yoon to death, calling the acts a serious attempt to undermine the constitutional order.The court is scheduled to deliver its ruling on Yoon’s insurrection charges on February 19.