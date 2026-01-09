Lee, Takaichi Play Drums Together after Summit in Japan

Photo : Presidential Press Corps

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi played drums together during an informal event following their summit in Japan on Tuesday.Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam‑soon said in a written statement that the performance was a surprise arranged by the Japanese side without prior public notice and was intended to highlight the rapport between the two leaders.Wearing blue uniforms provided by Japan, the two leaders sat side by side at drum kits made by Japanese instrument maker Pearl and performed “Golden,” a song from the Netflix animated film K‑pop Demon Hunters, as well as BTS’s hit “Dynamite.”Takaichi, known to be a drum enthusiast, presented Lee with a pair of drumsticks and demonstrated basic drumming techniques on the spot.After the performance, the two leaders signed each other’s drumsticks and exchanged them as keepsakes.Lee was quoted as saying the moment fulfilled a lifelong dream, noting that he had wanted to play the drums since childhood.