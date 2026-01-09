S. Korea’s Annual Job Growth Stays below 200,000 for Second Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s job growth remained sluggish last year, with the annual increase in the number of employed people staying below 200‑thousand for the second straight year.According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Wednesday, employment reached 28‑point‑76 million in 2025, up 193‑thousand from a year earlier.The annual increase in employment had peaked at 816‑thousand in 2022 after rebounding from a COVID‑19‑related slump, but declined sharply to 327‑thousand in 2023 and 159‑thousand in 2024.By industry, employment fell by 125‑thousand in construction and 73‑thousand in manufacturing, while health and social welfare services added 237‑thousand jobs.By age group, employment declined among people in their 20s, 40s and 50s, while those aged 60 or older and people in their 30s posted increases.The employment rate for the working‑age population, defined as those aged 15 to 64, rose to 69‑point‑eight percent last year, up zero‑point‑three percentage points from a year earlier.