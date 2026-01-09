Police Raid Rep. Kim Byung-kee's Home over Alleged Bribery

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the home of Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung‑kee and several other locations as part of an investigation into allegations that he received money from former district councilors ahead of the 2020 general elections.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crime investigation unit said Wednesday that it dispatched investigators at 7:55 a.m. to six locations, including Kim’s residence, to carry out search‑and‑seizure operations.Targets of the raids include Kim, his spouse, and Lee Ji‑hee, vice chair of the Dongjak District Council.Police previously questioned two former Dongjak district councilors who claimed they delivered cash to Kim’s camp through Lee ahead of the 2020 vote.Kim is accused of receiving ten million won and 20 million won, respectively, from the two former councilors before returning the money later.The investigation follows a criminal complaint filed by a civic group accusing Kim and others of obstruction of business, violations of the Political Funds Act and bribery.