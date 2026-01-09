Seoul Expands Subway, Alternative Transport Services as Bus Strikes Enters Second Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul has expanded emergency transportation measures on Wednesday as a citywide bus strike entered its second day, intensifying disruptions for commuters.With passenger demand shifting heavily to subways, the city extended peak‑hour operations for both morning and evening commutes to two hours longer than normal, doubling the one‑hour extension implemented on the first day of the strike.The number of additional subway services increased from 172 on Tuesday to 203 on Wednesday.Seoul said it would also adjust train operations by sending empty trains to heavily congested stations and increasing station safety personnel to more than twice the usual level.At 86 major stations, including Sindorim Station on Line 2, the city will deploy 346 additional safety staff during peak hours, bringing the total to 655.To supplement subway capacity, Seoul is operating alternative transportation such as chartered buses, raising their number from Tuesday’s 677 to 763, while community buses on short‑distance routes continue normal service.The Seoul Bus Workers’ Union and the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association resumed negotiations on Wednesday afternoon.