DP Welcomes Death Penalty Request for Yoon; PPP Subdued

Photo : Seoul Central District Court

The ruling party welcomes the special counsel team’s request for a death sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol as he stands accused of leading an insurrection with his short-lived martial law move in late 2024, but the main opposition’s response has been more subdued.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Jung Chung-rae wrote in a social media posting Tuesday that justice has prevailed.DP chief spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said in a statement that the death penalty recommendation meets the public’s expectations for a stern judgment on actions that threatened to destroy the constitutional order.He said the ruling party will keep watching to see if justice is served when the verdict comes out.The minor Rebuilding Korea Party, which is aligned with the DP, said the sentencing recommendation reflects an order from the public to rectify the rule of law.The main opposition People Power Party did not issue an official statement, saying Yoon is no longer a member of the party, but some lawmakers said the proposed sentence was excessive.The presidential office, meanwhile, said it expected the judiciary to reach a verdict that conforms with the law, principles and public expectations.