Lee, Takaichi Visit Ancient Temple in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited an ancient temple in Nara Prefecture on Wednesday, where the two leaders shared a cordial exchange.After exchanging brief remarks outside Horyuji Temple, the two leaders toured the interior while listening to explanations from the head monk.The temple, designated as Japan's first UNESCO World Heritage site in 1993, reflects ancient Korea–Japan history and is home to a wooden statue of the Bodhisattva of Compassion known as the “Baekje Kannon.”Lee asked Takaichi, a native of Nara, whether she had visited the temple in her childhood, and inquired the head monk about how the wooden structures had been preserved without fire damage.The leaders posed for commemorative photos near Japan’s oldest surviving five-story wooden pagoda at the temple, with Lee expressing admiration for the site.After the visit, Takaichi personally saw Lee off to his vehicle, and the two leaders exchanged multiple farewell handshakes, underscoring the friendly atmosphere of the visit.