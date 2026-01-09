Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Unification Minister Promises Appropriate Steps in Response to NK Leader’s Sister’s Demands

Written: 2026-01-14 14:25:07Updated: 2026-01-14 16:02:40

Unification Minister Promises Appropriate Steps in Response to NK Leader’s Sister’s Demands

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says the government will take appropriate measures pending the outcome of an investigation into a drone infiltration claimed by North Korea, after the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un demanded an apology from Seoul.

At a policy briefing by agencies affiliated with the ministry on Wednesday, Chung said the probe by a joint military-police team is proceeding swiftly.

Regarding allegations that drones were deployed to Pyongyang in October 2024 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Chung said steps will be taken once the verdict is in after the ongoing trial.

The minister said that depending on the outcome, those steps could mirror the regime leader’s written apology following the shooting death of a South Korean government official by North Korean soldiers in the Yellow Sea in September 2020.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Kim Yo-jong demanded that Seoul admit to violating the North’s sovereignty, apologize for its provocations, and take steps to prevent a recurrence.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >