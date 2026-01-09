Unification Minister Promises Appropriate Steps in Response to NK Leader’s Sister’s Demands

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young says the government will take appropriate measures pending the outcome of an investigation into a drone infiltration claimed by North Korea, after the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un demanded an apology from Seoul.At a policy briefing by agencies affiliated with the ministry on Wednesday, Chung said the probe by a joint military-police team is proceeding swiftly.Regarding allegations that drones were deployed to Pyongyang in October 2024 under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, Chung said steps will be taken once the verdict is in after the ongoing trial.The minister said that depending on the outcome, those steps could mirror the regime leader’s written apology following the shooting death of a South Korean government official by North Korean soldiers in the Yellow Sea in September 2020.In a statement issued Tuesday night, Kim Yo-jong demanded that Seoul admit to violating the North’s sovereignty, apologize for its provocations, and take steps to prevent a recurrence.