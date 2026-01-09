Pres. Office: No Military, Gov't Involvement Discerned over NK Claimed Drone Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said no military or government involvement was discerned regarding North Korea's claims that South Korean drones had violated its airspace.At a press briefing in Osaka during President Lee Jae Myung's visit to Japan on Wednesday, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said civilian deployment of drones would highly likely be a violation of the South Korean law, as well as the Armistice Agreement.The top security aide said those found responsible should be punished.Though some people have expressed hope that the two Koreas possibly conducting a joint investigation could offer an opportunity to improve inter-Korean ties, Wi said there is a need to also consider legal matters and the Armistice Agreement.He added that the North had also sent drones to the South in the past, some of which crashed near the Cheong Wa Dae compound and Yongsan, and that Seoul intends to respond in a calm and dignified manner.Earlier, Kim Yo-jong, the North Korean leader's sister, refuted a comment by an official from Seoul's unification ministry, who assessed the situation to have made room to ease cross-border tensions and resume dialogue.