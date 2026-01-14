Top Aide: Leaders of S. Korea, Japan Discussed CPTPP Membership, Seafood Product Ban

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea and Japan discussed Seoul’s membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the possibility of abolishing restrictions on Japanese seafood products during their summit on Tuesday.National security adviser Wi Sung-lac said during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Japan on Wednesday that the South Korean side listened to Tokyo’s position on the safety of its food products when Lee met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the previous day.Wi said there was also discussion of South Korea potentially joining the 12-member partnership, which Japan is a member of, and that Seoul reaffirmed its intent to seek membership.The top security aide said the issue was discussed in a positive atmosphere and that talks ended with both sides recognizing the need to discuss the details through working-level consultations.Tokyo had previously demanded that Seoul first ease and eventually lift its ban on seafood products from Japan, a response to the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, before seeking to join the partnership.Meanwhile, Wi said the leaders also agreed to enhance humanitarian cooperation regarding historical issues, after Takaichi proposed efforts to jointly identify remains believed to be those of Koreans who perished in the Josei coal mine disaster during Japan’s colonial rule.