S. Korean Film 'The Great Flood' Tops Netflix's Global Non-English Movies Ranking for 4th Week

South Korean sci-fi disaster film "The Great Flood" has ranked number one on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Movies for the fourth consecutive week.The streaming service's official companion site, Netflix Tudum, announced on Wednesday that the film, starring Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo, topped the list after attracting five-point-two million views for the week that ended last Sunday.Directed by Kim Byung-woo, "The Great Flood" ranked within the top ten movies in 56 countries, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea and Japan.South Korean mystery thriller "The Ugly," which was released on Netflix last Monday, came in fifth on the Global Top 10 Non-English Movies list after attracting two million views.Two South Korean shows also made the Global Top 10 Non-English Shows for the week that ended last Sunday."Cashero," starring Lee Jun-ho, ranked fourth with two-point-three million views and "Culinary Class Wars: Season 2" came in fifth place.