Negotiations Resume on Day 2 of Bus Strike in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Labor and management resumed negotiations on Wednesday, the second day of a general strike among city bus workers in Seoul.The Seoul city bus chapter of the Korean Automobile and Transport Workers’ Federation and the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association sat down for talks around 3:10 p.m., with the National Labor Relations Commission serving as mediator.Ahead of the negotiations, the bus drivers held a separate briefing and reaffirmed that Wednesday’s talks will focus solely on this year’s pay raise and won’t touch on the issue of regular wages.They also set 9 p.m. as the deadline for the negotiations after taking into account the time drivers have to be at work Thursday.In previous negotiations, management had offered a pay raise of ten-point-three percent that would have included the workers’ regular bonuses in their regular wages.The union rejected the offer, demanding a three percent increase in total wages and separate discussions on regular wages.