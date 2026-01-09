Lee Thanks Koreans in Japan for Defending Democracy during 2024 Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has expressed respect and gratitude to South Korean residents of Japan for their efforts to safeguard South Korea’s democracy when martial law was declared illegally on December 3, 2024.Lee voiced those sentiments Wednesday when he met with members of the Korean community in Kansai, saying he is moved by their devotion to and love for their motherland.The president made the remarks after offering apologies and words of consolation to victims of fabricated espionage charges during the Park Chung-hee dictatorship.He said many ethnic Koreans living in Japan were falsely accused of being spies for North Korea during Park’s dictatorship and stressed that this painful history must never be forgotten.Many of those Koreans were tortured or imprisoned on false charges.Lee said he is well aware that Korean residents of Japan have worked tirelessly to protect human dignity and the community of their people and promised the nation will not forget their devotion.