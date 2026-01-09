Court Issues Detention Warrant for Far-Right Pastor over Alleged Incitement of Court Riot

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court issued a pretrial detention warrant for Jeon Kwang-hoon, a far-right local pastor accused of orchestrating a riot at the same court in January 2025, after it issued a detention warrant for former President Yoon Suk Yeol regarding his martial law bid.The Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday issued the warrant against Jeon on charges inciting special obstruction of performance of public duty, citing a flight risk and concern for evidence destruction.Investigators suspect that Jeon "psychologically gaslit" his followers through his religious platform and financially supported far-right YouTubers to instigate the January 19 courthouse riot, during which pro-Yoon protesters trespassed into the court premises.Sarang Jeil Church, where Jeon was formerly the pastor in charge, issued a statement and expressed regret over the court's decision, which it claimed was made under political pressure and in consideration of public sentiment, rather than based on the law and evidence.The church pledged to mobilize all legal means to fight the decision until the end.At a press conference prior to the court's warrant review, Jeon denied the charges and claimed that the police likely filed for his detention upon instructions from the office of senior secretary to the president for civil affairs.