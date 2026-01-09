Police Slap Travel Ban on Former DP Floor Leader Kim Byung-kee

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have slapped a travel ban on ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung‑kee as part of an investigation into allegations that he received money from former district councilors ahead of the 2020 general elections.According to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday, the police banned the former DP floor leader and four others from traveling abroad.The four are Kim’s wife, Dongjak District Council Vice Chair Lee Ji‑hee, and two former Dongjak district councilors who’ve claimed they delivered cash to Kim’s camp through Lee ahead of the 2020 vote.Kim is accused of receiving ten million won from one of the former councilors and 20 million won from the other before returning the money later.The investigation follows a criminal complaint filed by a civic group accusing Kim and others of obstruction of business, violations of the Political Funds Act and bribery.