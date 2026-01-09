Telecom Regulator Asks X to Devise Safeguards for Young People amid Grok Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Media and Communications Commission(KMCC) has asked the social media platform X to devise safeguards for children and teens amid controversy that the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok, produces sexually explicit deepfake material.The commission said Wednesday that it asked X to devise youth access restriction and management measures and report back with the results.Under the Information and Communications Network Act, X is obligated to designate a youth protection officer and submit an annual report.The commission alerted X that the production, distribution, possession and viewing of sexually explicit deepfake material against the will of the parties it depicts are criminal acts in South Korea.KMCC Chairperson Kim Jong-cheol said the commission will take steps to prevent the distribution of illegal content, including sexual exploitation content, and make it mandatory for AI service providers to protect children and teens.