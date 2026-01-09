Finance Minister Outlines Plans to Tackle Supply-Demand Imbalance in Forex Market

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Koo Yun‑cheol says that despite posting its largest‑ever current account surplus for the month of November, the nation continues to see expanded won volatility and imbalance in the foreign exchange market.Koo, who is on a business trip in the U.S., made the remark Wednesday via a video message screened during a symposium in Seoul.Koo said the foreign exchange market is witnessing an imbalance in supply and demand, citing rapidly increasing overseas securities investments.The minister said that to tackle the imbalance, the government is focusing on economic fundamentals while at the same time implementing short-term market response measures and efforts to improve supply and demand.Koo said to find an ideal solution in which pension profitability and foreign exchange market stability are in sync, the government will expedite discussions on establishing a new national pension framework, explaining that the National Pension Service is a key participant in the foreign exchange market whose overseas assets are worth more than the nation’s foreign exchange reserves.