Ex-PPP Chief Criticizes Decision to Expel Him over Online Forum Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Former main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon criticized the party ethics committee’s decision to expel him over comments allegedly posted on the party’s online forum by members of his family about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.At a press conference Wednesday, Han said the committee based its decision on false accusations, despite Han’s role in putting an end to martial law and defending the PPP in late 2024.Han likened the PPP’s latest decision to another form of martial law, saying the party leadership is destroying the Constitution and democracy and that he intends to fight alongside the public and party members.Speaking to reporters, Han said he sees no reason to appeal the panel’s decision as it keeps changing its findings to conform to a preset conclusion.The former party chief accused the ethics committee of procedural violations by deciding to expel him only a day after calling him to appear to explain his position.Han then slammed PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok and accused him of retaliating for what Han did to stop Yoon’s martial law bid.