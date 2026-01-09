Seoul City Bus Strike Ends After Labor, Management Reach Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul’s city bus services resumed after labor and management struck a deal, bringing an end to a strike that had disrupted transportation for two days.The Seoul City Bus Workers Union and the Seoul Bus Transportation Business Association reached an agreement at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday during a mediation session at the Seoul office of the National Labor Relations Commission.After nine hours of bargaining, both sides accepted a mediation proposal that includes a two-point-nine percent wage increase and a higher retirement age.After the strike, which involved 18-thousand workers across 64 Seoul city bus companies, was called off after two days, around seven thousand buses across the capital resumed normal operations, starting with the first run on Thursday.The city's emergency transportation measures were also lifted.Alternative transport, including subways, which had been operating on extended hours, reverted to normal schedules, and shuttle bus services operated by district offices were suspended.