President Lee Returns from Japan Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has returned home after a two-day visit to Japan.Lee arrived at the Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday evening.During the trip, Lee traveled to Nara Prefecture, the hometown and electoral district of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, where the two leaders held a summit meeting.The event marked Lee’s fifth summit with Japanese leaders, further entrenching "shuttle diplomacy" as a regular fixture between the two nations.The talks covered a wide range of issues, including cooperation on supply chains and North Korea.The summit also addressed South Korea’s push to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the easing of restrictions on imports of Japanese seafood.Some progress was also made on historical issues, with the two sides agreeing to pursue DNA testing and identification work on remains from the 1942 flood at the Josei coal mine, which killed 183 laborers, including 136 Koreans.