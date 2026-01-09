Crane Collapse in Thailand Kills At Least 32, Including S. Korean

Photo : YONHAP News

A construction crane fell onto a moving passenger train in Thailand on Wednesday, causing a fiery derailment that killed at least 32 people, including one South Korean.Reuters reported Thursday that a crane fell from the construction site of a high-speed rail bridge on Wednesday morning onto tracks below in northeastern Thailand's Nakhon Ratchasima Province.The crane reportedly struck a passenger train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, causing the train to derail and catch fire, leaving at least 32 people dead and more than 80 injured.A police officer told Reuters that some bodies remain inside the train cars because rescue teams withdrew after the crane began to shift, raising safety concerns.Among the victims was a South Korean man in his late 30s and his Thai spouse, according to diplomatic sources. The couple had boarded the train after recently registering their marriage at the South Korean Embassy in Bangkok.The Embassy is contacting the relatives of the South Korean national, and is helping with travel arrangements for his family.