Seoul City Council Member Summoned Again in Bribery Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung, who recently admitted giving money to a lawmaker ahead of the 2022 local elections, appeared again before police for questioning.The Seoul Metropolitan Police’s Anti-Corruption & Public Crime Investigation Division said that it began questioning Kim as a suspect on Thursday morning.The appearance came four days after Kim underwent a first round of questioning lasting about three and a half hours, immediately after returning from the United States on Sunday.Police suspect Kim gave 100 million won, or about 70-thousand U.S. dollars, in cash to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo to secure a party nomination ahead of the 2022 local elections.In a written statement recently submitted to police, Kim stated that she'd personally handed the money to Kang.The police on Thursday issued a separate summons for Kang to appear for questioning on Tuesday.Kang has previously claimed that she learned of the money through her office's administrative head and was unaware of the matter beforehand.The administrator in question, identified by his surname, Nam, also told police that he'd never received any money.