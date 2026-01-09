Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

BOK Freezes Key Rate at 2.5%

Written: 2026-01-15 10:26:05Updated: 2026-01-15 11:12:58

BOK Freezes Key Rate at 2.5%

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) held its key interest rate steady at two-point-five percent as the Korean won continues to depreciate against the U.S. dollar.

The central bank announced the decision Thursday morning after the year’s first Monetary Policy Board meeting.

The decision is widely seen as reflecting concerns that a rate cut, as the won–dollar exchange rate approaches one-thousand-500, could further weaken the currency and fuel volatility.

The decision marks the fifth consecutive freeze at two-point-five percent, following meetings in July, August, October and November of last year. The bank cut rates by zero-point-25 percentage points in February and May in 2025.

The Korean won briefly strengthened to the one-thousand-440-won range late last December after authorities intervened verbally, but the won-dollar rate has rebounded in the new year, rising for ten straight sessions and nearing one-thousand-500, amid increased overseas stock purchases by retail investors and continued foreign selling of local equities.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >